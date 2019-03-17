Joseph L. Ognen, 80, of Smethport, formerly of Mt. Jewett, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, in the Olean General Hospital, Olean, New York.

He was born April 7, 1938, in Wilcox, a son of Luis and Margaret Mehelko Ognen. On Aug. 17, 1957, he married Barbara Lobaugh, who survives.

Mr. Ognen was a truck driver all his working life.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children, Krissi Ognen of Clifton Heights; Joseph Ognen, Jr. of Bradford; Catherine Hartman of Glenmoore; Margaret LaCroix of Ellicottville, New York; and Dick (Joanne) Ognen of Smethport; nine grandchildren, Christopher Ognen, Deanna Ognen, Katelyn Hartman, Cory Hartman, Grant Ognen, Alex Ognen, Logan Ognen, Evelyn Nuzzo and Gian Carlo Nuzzo; one brother, Thomas Ognen of Massachusetts; one sister, Barbara Bizzak of Kane; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Ognen.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, at St. Joseph Church, Mt. Jewett, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. with Rev. Vincent P. Cieslewicz, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in Bridge View Cemetery, Mt. Jewett.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA 16701, or a . Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes, Inc., Smethport. Published in Kane Republican on Mar. 18, 2019