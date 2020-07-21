On July 12, 2020, identical twin sisters and best friends, Josie Lee Mattocks and Juliette Ann Mattocks, were born at Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh to the loving parents of Gregory and Amanda (Blankenship) Mattocks of Grove City. With the loving support of her husband Greg, Amanda carried the twins with such strength and bravery throughout the 23 weeks of pregnancy.

Born nearly 17 weeks early, the girls were blessings and beautifully made by God with the most precious and perfect lips, noses, hands, and feet.

Juliette Ann was born second at 6:47am, weighing at one pound three ounces. Juliette met the eyes of Jesus shortly after her birth that same day.

Josie Lee was born at 6:45am, weighing just fourteen ounces. Over the next two days, Josie fought heroically for her life. On July 14, in the arms of her mother and father, sweet Josie passed peacefully and joined her sister Juliette in heaven.

There, Josie and Juliette joined their deceased great-grandparents: William Blankenship, Robert Gerhart, Harold Mont Mattocks Sr., William Cain, and Nancy Cain.

Josie and Juliette are celebrated by maternal grandparents, Nancy and Darrell Blankenship of Kane and paternal grandparents, Stephanie and Harold Mont Mattocks Jr. of Grove City. Surviving great-grandmothers include Barbara Blankenship of Ludlow, Edythe Gerhart of Kane, and Mary Lois Mattocks of Mercer. Other surviving relatives include aunts and uncle Jeffrey and Jennifer (Blankenship) Mattocks of Kane, Stephanie (Blankenship) Wormsley of Kane, Chelle Blankenship of Kane, and cousins Elijah Wormsley, Maxwell Wormsley, and Quintin Mattocks, all of Kane.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 25 at the Grove City Alliance Church at 11 a.m. Family and friends are invited to attend. Arrangements provided by Cunningham Funeral Home of Grove City. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Grove City Alliance Church or the Grove City YMCA.

Josie and Juliette brought immense joy to every life they touched during their brief stay on earth. No words can describe how incredibly loved the twin girls are by their family and friends.

To our little girls: Mommy and Daddy may have only held you in our arms for a moment, but we will hold you in our hearts until we can hold you again in heaven. We love you.





