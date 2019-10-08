Home

POWERED BY

Furlong Funeral Home
140 Cherry St
Marienville, PA 16239
(814) 927-6643
Joyce Ann (Taylor) Duckle


1946 - 2019
Joyce Ann (Taylor) Duckle Obituary
Joyce Ann (Taylor) Dunkle, 73, of Marienville died Sunday October 6, 2019 at the Warren Manor in Warren.
Born September 24, 1946 in Kane, she was the daughter of the late William Jacob and Mary Ellen (Myers) Taylor.
Joyce attended Marienville Elementary School and was a graduate of East Forest High School. She was married to Harvey Lee Dunkle in 1966 at the First Presbyterian Church in Marienville. She was employed by Marienville Glass and later Houston Electronics. She was a member of the Greenwood Methodist Church. Joyce enjoyed crafts, collecting vintage dolls, and visiting family and friends.
Joyce is survived by a brother William Cecil Taylor.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Roger Charles Taylor and a sister Emogene M. Taylor-Soliwoda.
Per the family's request, there will be no funeral services. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Furlong Funeral Home,140 Cherry Street, Marienville, PA. Interment will be in the North Forest Cemetery, Marienville, Jenks Twp., Forest Co., PA
Memorials may be made to the Marienville Library.
Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, send flowers and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kane Republican on Oct. 9, 2019
