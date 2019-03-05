|
|
Joyce Emma Geiger, 81, of Corry, died on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Millcreek Community Hospital.
Joyce was born on March 21, 1937, to the late John and Winifred (Vansile) Stapfer.
She is survived by her two sisters, Irene (William) Oliverio, of Los Angeles, California and Judy (Clayton) Synder, of Kane, PA; her brother, John (Kathy) Stapfer, of Easley, South Carolina; a niece; a nephew; and three great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Lawrence Geigor, on Dec. 7, 2016, whom she married on July 20, 1976.
A family service will take place on Wednesday, March 4, at the Peterson-Blick Funeral Home, Inc., 1003 Penna. Ave. Warren, PA 16365.
Interment will be at Westview Cemetery.
Those wishing to make online condolences may do so by visiting, www.petersonblickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kane Republican on Mar. 6, 2019