Juanita R. Cowan Bouch, 94, of Massachusetts Avenue, James City, and formerly of Bear Lake, died Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Corry Memorial Hospital.
She was born November 7, 1925 in Tionesta, a daughter of the late Ralph and Anna May Howell Rankin.
Juanita was raised and educated in Titusville. As a young woman, she worked at an ammunition manufacturing plant in Titusville during WWII. Following her marriage to Warren Cowan, she moved to Bear Lake where her main priority became raising and caring for her family. Later, Juanita worked for several years for the U.S. Postal Service as a clerk in Bear Lake and then Columbus, until her retirement in the early 1980s. After her marriage to her second husband, Edward "Bud" Bouch she moved to James City, Pa, and has lived there since.
Juanita will be remembered as a very spiritual person. Her faith was everything to her. When she was younger she liked hunting in deer season and enjoyed crocheting, quilting and jigsaw puzzles. Juanita liked spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed listening to her grandchildren talk about there days activities, and the special time she spent snuggling with them.
In addition to her parents, Juanita was preceded in death by her husbands, Warren Cowan and Edward "Bud" Bouch; a sister, Imogene Savko; five brothers, Wayne "Tom", Bruce, Ralph, Ed and Walter Rankin; and a granddaughter, Michelle Cowan-Dingle.
Juanita is survived by a daughter, Naomi Crosby and her husband Eugene of Bear Lake; three sons, Craig Cowan and his wife Joanne of Jefferson, South Carolina, Michael Cowan and his wife Lynn of Wilkesbarre, and Timothy Cowan of Corry; and two sisters, Helene Merritt of Clymer, New York, and Geraldine Black and her husband James of Sugar Grove.
She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Tammy Head, Amy Nelson, Jennifer Cooper, Elizabeth Mitchell, Brooke Williams, Craig Cowan, Toni Sherman, A.J. Cowan and Gabe Cowan; 20 great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call at the Bracken Funeral Home, 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa. on Monday from 12 p.m. until the time of the funeral service there at 2 p.m. Rev. Jeff Ewing, Pastor of the First Lutheran Church, Warren will officiate.
Burial will be in Lottsville Cemetery, Lottsville, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family c/o Bracken Funeral Home, 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa. 16407.
Published in Kane Republican on Jan. 11, 2020