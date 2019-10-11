Home

Karen R (Markey) Cook


1941 - 2019
Karen R (Markey) Cook Obituary
Karen R. Cook, 78, died Thursday, October 10, in the evening at the Bradford Ecumenical Home, where she had resided for several years.
She was born in Darby on May 14, 1941, the daughter of the late James and Arlene Markey. She had been married to Robert Lundgren, who also preceded her in death.
Karen spent most of her life as a caregiver, trying to help others in their time of need.
Surviving relatives include one daughter, Beverly (John) Morrison of Kane; two sons, Keith Lundgren of Bradford and Daniel Cook of Ohio; 11 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son Joseph Lundgren and several brothers and sisters.
Services are under the direction of the Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. and will be conducted at a future date to be announced.
Memorial donations may be made to the Bradford Ecumenical Home 100 St. Francis Dr. Bradford, PA 16701.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in Kane Republican on Oct. 12, 2019
