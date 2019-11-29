|
Karin I. Rossman, 74, of 71 Jerome Avenue, Bradford, died Thursday, November 28, 2019, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at the Bradford Manor.
Born July 10, 1945 in Erie, she was a daughter of the late William and Irma (Schafer) Doty.
She had attended Strong Vincent High School and Villa Maria College.
On April 30, 1988 in Harrison Valley, she married Stanley John Rossman Jr., who survives.
Karin was employed in the banking industry at Penn Bank, National City Bank, and Hamlin Bank. Her duties ranged from teller to Assistant Bank Manager.
She enjoyed reading cookbooks, and novels, as well as gardening and cooking. Her greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband Stan, are two daughters, Kristi (Don) Shook, of York, and Jennifer Eddy (partner Mike Brien), of Bradford; one son, Dean Place (partner Sandy Freeman) of Havre de Grace Maryland; one son-in-law, Jason Harrison, of Clinton; one brother, William Doty, of Westlake, Ohio; four grandchildren, Connor Brien, Nolan Harrison, Mila Harrison, and Ariel Burt; two great grandchildren, Robert and Malaya; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter Julie Harrison, and one brother David Doty.
Friends will be received on Monday December 2, 2019, from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 East Main St., where a prayer service will be held Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Bernard Church with Fr. Jim Gutting, Senior Associate, as celebrant. Committal services and burial will be in St. Callistus Cemetery in Kane.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the , Community Nurses-Hospice or McKean County SPCA.
Published in Kane Republican on Nov. 30, 2019