Kathleen M. "Katie" Horchen, 84, of Wilcox, PA, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Lutheran Home of Kane, PA. A daughter of the late Paul and Anna (Mehalko) Horchen, she was born on May 2, 1935 in Wilcox, PA.
Katie is survived by: a bother Charles Horchen of Newton, AL; a sister, Anna (Gale) Olson of Kane; two sister's-in-law, Clare Horchen of St. Marys and Bonnie Horchen of Johnsonburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by: a sister, Mary Marrone and three brothers, Michael, Paul and Frank Horchen.
Katie had worked at Stackpole Carbon and later retired from Helpmates. She was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church of Wilcox and the Wilcox Senior Center. A lifelong resident of Wilcox, she enjoyed the activities at the Wilcox Senior Center and enjoyed walking several miles every day when she could.
There will be no visitation.
Funeral Services will be announced at a later date.
The family suggests memorials to the Wilcox Library and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Kane Republican on Apr. 8, 2020