Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Horchen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen M. "Katie" Horchen


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen M. "Katie" Horchen Obituary
Kathleen M. "Katie" Horchen, 84, of Wilcox, PA, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Lutheran Home of Kane, PA.  A daughter of the late Paul and Anna (Mehalko) Horchen, she was born on May 2, 1935 in Wilcox, PA.
Katie is survived by: a bother Charles Horchen of Newton, AL; a sister, Anna (Gale) Olson of Kane; two sister's-in-law, Clare Horchen of St. Marys and Bonnie Horchen of Johnsonburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by: a sister, Mary Marrone and three brothers, Michael, Paul and Frank Horchen.
Katie had worked at Stackpole Carbon and later retired from Helpmates.  She was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church of Wilcox and the Wilcox Senior Center.  A lifelong resident of Wilcox, she enjoyed the activities at the Wilcox Senior Center and enjoyed walking several miles every day when she could.
There will be no visitation.
Funeral Services will be announced at a later date.
The family suggests memorials to the Wilcox Library and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Kane Republican on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -