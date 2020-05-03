Kay C. Ellison
1939 - 2020
Kay C. Ellison, 80, of 223 Park Avenue, Kane, died early Saturday morning, May 2, 2020 at her residence.?   Born October 26, 1939 in Kane, she was the daughter of Cecil and Madge Fairweather Ellison.  On November 5, 1955 in Ridgway, she married Everett D. Ellison, who died last January 15th.
   Kay had been manager of both McCrory's and Dollar General in Kane.
   She was a member of Tabor Ev. Lutheran Church in Kane where she served in many capacities.  She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
   Surviving are three daughters, Anita (Joseph) Byrne of Erie, Karen (Paul) Gurdak of Kane and Judy (Terry) Casolo of York.  Ten grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and a nephew also survive.
   She was preceded in death, in addition to her husband and parents, by a brother, Howard Oyler.
   A graveside service will be held privately this weekend at Highland Cemetery with the Rev. David Pflieger, chaplain of the Lutheran Home at Kane, officiating. 
   Memorial contributions may be made to The Lutheran Home at Kane, 100 High Point Drive, Kane, PA   16735.
   The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. has care of arrangements.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com

Published in Kane Republican from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Highland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
103 South Fraley Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-7575
