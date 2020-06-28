Kay Elaine Raught, 82, of 24 Harrison St., Hazel Hurst, passed away Saturday morning, June 27, 2020, at her residence with her family and devoted Boston Terriers, Angus & Prudence at her side.
Kay (and Guy) moved from Hazel Hurst, PA to California to Michigan and finally back to Hazel Hurst living the remainder of her life on the same street that she was born on, and on the same lot that she had been married. Kay's life came full circle. She made friends with everyone she met. She worked hard at keeping her family together despite adversity and struggles. She adopted her granddaughter and grandson and chose to have them as her own daughter and son thereby raising two families as one. Kay's family meant everything to her. Kay had a deep and enduring faith in God always knowing she would eventually move on to her heavenly home.
Born September 28, 1937, in Hazel Hurst, she was a daughter of James and Verna Organski Locke. On July 14, 1956, in Hazel Hurst, she married Guy Raught, Jr. who survives.
Kay worked in the deli at the Shursave Market in Mt. Jewett for many years. She also worked as an nurse's aide at Sena Kean Manor and as a teacher's aide at the Hazel Hurst School. For many years, she served on the Board of Elections. She belonged to the Mt. Jewett-Hazel Hurst Methodist Church, Mt. Jewett Senior Center, Red Hats Society, T.O.P.S. and many Boston Terrier groups. She donated a lot of time to her home town of Hazel Hurst. She enjoyed making Swedish Rice every year for the Swedish Festival. Kay had a love of family, home and her Country.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are daughters, Jeanne Raught of Hazel Hurst; Kristina Babcock of Texas and son, Adam "Guy" Raught of Blossburg; three grandsons, Joshua Thielges, Gary Babcock and Jackson Raught; three granddaughters, Marlee Babcock, Bryanna Morrison and Makaylah Raught; a brother, James R. Locke of Hazel Hurst; a sister, Joline Lee of Colorado; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Laurie K. Raught and a son, Guy "Marty" Raught III.
Services will be held at the family's convenience.
Memorial donations may be made to McKean County SPCA, Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701.
The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Kay (and Guy) moved from Hazel Hurst, PA to California to Michigan and finally back to Hazel Hurst living the remainder of her life on the same street that she was born on, and on the same lot that she had been married. Kay's life came full circle. She made friends with everyone she met. She worked hard at keeping her family together despite adversity and struggles. She adopted her granddaughter and grandson and chose to have them as her own daughter and son thereby raising two families as one. Kay's family meant everything to her. Kay had a deep and enduring faith in God always knowing she would eventually move on to her heavenly home.
Born September 28, 1937, in Hazel Hurst, she was a daughter of James and Verna Organski Locke. On July 14, 1956, in Hazel Hurst, she married Guy Raught, Jr. who survives.
Kay worked in the deli at the Shursave Market in Mt. Jewett for many years. She also worked as an nurse's aide at Sena Kean Manor and as a teacher's aide at the Hazel Hurst School. For many years, she served on the Board of Elections. She belonged to the Mt. Jewett-Hazel Hurst Methodist Church, Mt. Jewett Senior Center, Red Hats Society, T.O.P.S. and many Boston Terrier groups. She donated a lot of time to her home town of Hazel Hurst. She enjoyed making Swedish Rice every year for the Swedish Festival. Kay had a love of family, home and her Country.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are daughters, Jeanne Raught of Hazel Hurst; Kristina Babcock of Texas and son, Adam "Guy" Raught of Blossburg; three grandsons, Joshua Thielges, Gary Babcock and Jackson Raught; three granddaughters, Marlee Babcock, Bryanna Morrison and Makaylah Raught; a brother, James R. Locke of Hazel Hurst; a sister, Joline Lee of Colorado; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Laurie K. Raught and a son, Guy "Marty" Raught III.
Services will be held at the family's convenience.
Memorial donations may be made to McKean County SPCA, Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701.
The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kane Republican from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.