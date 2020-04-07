|
|
Kay L. Copley, 64, of 35 Anderson Street, Mt. Jewett, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the Elk Haven Nursing Home, after a battle with cancer.
She was born September 11, 1955, in Kane, daughter of the late Millard and Nora Francart Davis. Kay was a graduate of Kane Area High School and was an employee of Walmart in Bradford.
Kay is survived by a daughter, Paula Smith and her husband Ivan of St. Marys; two sons, Robert William Copley, Jr. and his wife Kristi of Tioga, PA and John P. Copley and his wife Kendra of Allentown, PA; eight grandchildren; and by two brothers, Millard Davis of Whitehaven, PA and Theodore Davis of DuBois.
In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Winson; and by a brother, William Davis.
There will be no visitation.
Funeral and committal services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in Kane Republican on Apr. 8, 2020