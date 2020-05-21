Kenneth Alan Carley
1945 - 2020
Kenneth Alan Carley, 74, of Pensacola, died March 01, 2020.
Kenneth was born July 03, 1945 in St. Marys, Pennsylvania to Paul Carley and Veronica Caskey Carley. He served in the U. S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. In 1965, he was with the Strategic Air Command stationed in Thailand on the Cambodian border. Kenneth was an award-winning sales representative for Windows USA. He played the bugle and was in the Drum and Bugle Corps. Kenneth enjoyed playing golf and dancing. Most of all Kenneth was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and pet lover.
His parents, Paul and Veronica Carley; brothers, Thomas, Jams and Dennis; and his sister, Cleora preceded Kenneth in death.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia "Ginny"; children, Matthew, Krisopher, William, Christian, Anthony, Jordan and Anna; brothers, Jake, Howard, John and Mike; and six grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Susan B. Koman Breast Cancer Foundation.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Mobile Burn Unit and their neighbors, John and Cheryl.
BAYVIEW FISHER-POU CHAPEL, 3351 Scenic Highway, is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com.

Published in Kane Republican from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
8504327805
