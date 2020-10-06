1/1
Kenneth Russell Wells
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Russell Wells, 47, of Kennesaw, GA, formally of Belmont, WV, went to be with his Heavenly Father on September 10, 2020. He was born on May 17, 1973, in Kane, PA, to Marianne McKinley Wells Poling and the late Leland Wells. Kenneth ("Kenny" or "Ken" affectionately) was a 1991 graduate of St. Mary's High School, St. Mary's, WV and a 1996 graduate of the University of Cincinnati (OH) with a degree in Engineering. Ken later obtained his MBA, and Project Management (PMI) Certification. He worked for GE in Cincinnati and ultimately enjoyed an incredible career as a Technical PM at NCR in Atlanta (GA). He is survived by his loving wife, Tangie Wells, adoring daughter, Nyla, and faithful fur-buddy, Teddy Wells. He is also survived by his mother, Marianne Poling and her husband, James Poling of Belmont, WV; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Janet and Louis Halloway, GA; two big sisters, Tammy (Scott) Rea, WV and Robynn (her husband Matt) Poling, WV; nieces and nephews: Cody (Clara) Rea, Elizabeth Rea, Matthew and Danielle Poling, WV; one great nephew, Chase Rea, WV; Aunt Joan Boone, FL. and several cousins.He was preceded in death by his father, Leland Wells; paternal grandparents, Russell and Allie Wells and maternal grandparents Kenneth and Evelyn McKinley; Uncles Jerry McKinley and Jerry Boone. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 4pm (ET) on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Belmont Baptist Church, Belmont, WV.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kane Republican from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Belmont Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved