Kordon J. "Kory" Paar died on Dec. 12, 2019, at UPMC-Kane. He had been a resident of the Lutheran Home at Kane since August of 2018.
Kory was born on Oct. 10, 1945, in Kane, the second of four children to the late Frank J. and Thyra B. (Anderson) Paar.
He attended Mt. Jewett and Kane schools, graduating from Kane High School in 1963. He received an associate degree in accounting and business administration from Bryant & Stratton Business Institute in Buffalo, New York, in 1965. Later that year Kory enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving for three years. He was discharged in 1968 at the rank of Sergeant. While in the army he was stationed in Korea for nearly two years. His "Mt. Jewett Salutes" veterans banner is proudly displayed along U.S. Rte 6 during summer months, near his family's homestead on W. Main St.
On May 17, 1969, he married the former Linda J. Greenawalt, who preceded him in death in 2012.
Kory was a life-long trucker and was self-employed for most of his career. He closed his business and retired in 2012 due to the onset of dementia.
Kory was an avid "old-time" country music fan. He taught himself how to play rhythm guitar, playing and singing with many individuals and groups over the years. He was country, when country wasn't cool!
He was a member of St. Matthews Evangelical Lutheran Church, a member of the American Legion Post 574 and past-commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 6347. He had a lifetime membership in Owner Operator Independent Drivers Association of Grain Valley, Missouri.
He is survived by a son Christopher (Rachel Paschen) of Mt. Jewett and a grandson Landon Hayduk; one sister Carol (Vern) Lundgren of Sigel; two brothers Dick (Pat) Paar and Chuck (Ona) Paar both of Mt. Jewett and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his long-time companion and caregiver, Hazel Kelley of Mt. Jewett, to whom the family is extremely grateful.
Friends will be received at the Cummings Funeral Home in Kane on Friday, Dec. 20 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.
A funeral service will military honors will be conducted on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at St Matthews Lutheran Church in Mt. Jewett, with the Rev. David Pflieger officiating. Burial will be in Nebo Cemetery.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Horizon Alzheimers and Dementia Unit at the Lutheran Home at Kane, 100 High Point Dr. or St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Mt. Jewett or to the donor's choice.
Published in Kane Republican on Dec. 14, 2019