1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Kurt Joseph Berger died on April 25, 2019, at age of 89 at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.

Kurt was a longtime resident of Sugar Grove, Pennsylvania. Kurt was born Oct. 22, 1929, in Regensburg, Germany to Maria Zitzelsberger and Edmond Lang. He studied agriculture, and worked on farms throughout Germany and France prior to immigrating to the United States in October 1952.

He became a US Citizen after returning to Germany as a soldier of the US Army. He served in the US Army for three years before joining the US Air Force, where he served from 1956 to 1979. As an Airman, he performed administrative and intelligence duties and retired at the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. He was awarded three Air Force Commendation Medals and the Meritorious Service Award. He served at overseas duty assignments in Germany, France, Iceland and various duty stations across the United States.

Upon retirement, he and his wife, Kathryn, settled in Sugar Grove, where he realized his lifelong dream of developing a farm, ultimately establishing a tree farm and arboretum. He was recognized for his efforts with the Good Steward Award by the Arbor Day Foundation. He served as Sugar Grove Township Auditor, school bus driver, and member of the American Legion Post 0758. He and Kathryn were world travelers meeting relatives and making friends throughout the world.

He was a High Priest in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he held many callings.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kathryn Swanson Berger; sons: Frank Berger of Los Angeles, California; John Berger of Kingston, Geogria; and Timothy Birt of Auburn, Alabama; grandson, Jesse Birt of Birmingham, Alabama; granddaughter, Stephanie M. Berger, of Sheffield; and numerous cousins in Germany and the United States.

He was preceded in death by his son Richard F. Berger, of Warren.

Funeral services will be held on May 3, 2019, at 10 AM, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 15360 US- Route 6, Warren, followed by a graveside service at the Ludlow Cemetery, and memorial luncheon at the Olmsted Manor following the burial.

Memorial contributions may be given to humanitarian aid of disaster victims regardless of race, creed or nationality, to Bishop Kirk Young, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2119 Cedar Brook, Lakewood, NY 14750 designated to Berger Memorial Humanitarian Aid Fund.