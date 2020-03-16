|
|
Lillian Y. "Lil" Johnson, 91, a resident of Golden Living Center-Kinzua in Warren and formerly of Conneaut Lake, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Warren General Hospital.
Born January 30, 1929, in Ludlow, she was a daughter of Peter and Verna Baronak Ciprich. On January 1, 1954, she married Robert Johnson who preceded her in death.
Before her retirement, Lil worked at Stackpole.
Surviving are one niece and several nephews.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her husband and parents, by a son, Brian Johnson; three sisters, Anne Panko, Rose Pochatko and Virginia Peterson; and five brothers, Fred, Raymond, John, Peter and George Ciprich.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in Kane Republican on Mar. 17, 2020