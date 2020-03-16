Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cummings Funeral Home Inc.
151 Greeves Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-8370
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Y. Johnson


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian Y. Johnson Obituary
Lillian Y. "Lil" Johnson, 91,  a resident of Golden Living Center-Kinzua in Warren and formerly of Conneaut Lake, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Warren General Hospital.
     Born January 30, 1929, in Ludlow, she was a daughter of Peter and Verna Baronak Ciprich.  On January 1, 1954, she married Robert Johnson who preceded her in death.
     Before her retirement, Lil worked at Stackpole.
     Surviving are one niece and several nephews.
     She was preceded in death, in addition to her husband and parents, by a son, Brian Johnson; three sisters, Anne Panko, Rose Pochatko and Virginia Peterson; and five brothers, Fred, Raymond, John, Peter and George Ciprich.
     Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
     The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
     Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in Kane Republican on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -