Linda Bailey, 71, passed away in July 2020 in Eastern Tennessee.
Formerly of Kane, PA, she primarily lived in Western New York and
South Florida.
She was born in 1948, the daughter of Hazel and Evert Swanson. Linda
was highly intelligent and a natural leader. She was also gracious,
caring, generous, dependable, charming, and beautiful.
After graduating from Kane High School, Linda attended Lycoming
College on a full scholarship. During high school, her skills in math
and leadership bloomed. She took advanced math classes and was
president of many clubs, including student council and 4-H. As a
freshman, she joined the drama club and played the lead in both plays
each year. She was voted "Mysterious Girl of the Senior Class."
Following college, she lived in Jamestown, NY, where she worked as a
computer programmer in the data processing division of the furniture
factory Baumritter (later Ethan Allen). She had a managerial position
and was in charge of the IBM 360 computer. Most of the time, she sat
with pencil and paper, deep in thought, working out programs. Though
she planned to go back to work after maternity leave, Linda chose to
be a full-time mom. She said that the best and happiest years of her
life were when she was raising her daughter.
An avid reader from a young age, Linda preferred mysteries as well as
stylistically complex literary fiction and classics. Though reading
came first, she loved art, classical music, going to the ballet, and
watching independent cinema.
A superb bridge player, Linda was a member of the American Contract
Bridge League since 1988 and ranked as a Regional Master. She also
enjoyed and was quite skilled at golf. A longtime gourmet cook, she
hosted marvelous dinner parties. One of the ways she expressed her
love was making great meals for family and friends.
Since her first trip to Europe in 1970, Linda was a world traveler
many times over. Her destinations included Africa, South America,
Australia, Scandinavia, Russia, Finland, China, Asia, Croatia,
Iceland, Greenland, Micronesia, and French Polynesia.
Linda met her first husband, Gene, in Jamestown, NY. Gene was an
attorney, an industrialist, and a former Commander in the US Navy.
Linda is survived by her second husband, James Bailey. She is also
survived by her daughter Nina and her son-in-law Jeremy, her brother
Dave and sister-in-law Sheila, her brother Bill, and several nieces
and nephews.
Linda shone brightly her whole life. We are heartbroken to lose her,
but so fortunate to have had her in our lives. She will be dearly
missed by many.
Her ashes will be scattered on her mother's plot at Forest Lawn
Cemetery in Kane, PA.
Published in Kane Republican from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.