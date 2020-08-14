Linda Bailey, 71, passed away in July 2020 in Eastern Tennessee.

Formerly of Kane, PA, she primarily lived in Western New York and

South Florida.



She was born in 1948, the daughter of Hazel and Evert Swanson. Linda

was highly intelligent and a natural leader. She was also gracious,

caring, generous, dependable, charming, and beautiful.



After graduating from Kane High School, Linda attended Lycoming

College on a full scholarship. During high school, her skills in math

and leadership bloomed. She took advanced math classes and was

president of many clubs, including student council and 4-H. As a

freshman, she joined the drama club and played the lead in both plays

each year. She was voted "Mysterious Girl of the Senior Class."



Following college, she lived in Jamestown, NY, where she worked as a

computer programmer in the data processing division of the furniture

factory Baumritter (later Ethan Allen). She had a managerial position

and was in charge of the IBM 360 computer. Most of the time, she sat

with pencil and paper, deep in thought, working out programs. Though

she planned to go back to work after maternity leave, Linda chose to

be a full-time mom. She said that the best and happiest years of her

life were when she was raising her daughter.



An avid reader from a young age, Linda preferred mysteries as well as

stylistically complex literary fiction and classics. Though reading

came first, she loved art, classical music, going to the ballet, and

watching independent cinema.



A superb bridge player, Linda was a member of the American Contract

Bridge League since 1988 and ranked as a Regional Master. She also

enjoyed and was quite skilled at golf. A longtime gourmet cook, she

hosted marvelous dinner parties. One of the ways she expressed her

love was making great meals for family and friends.



Since her first trip to Europe in 1970, Linda was a world traveler

many times over. Her destinations included Africa, South America,

Australia, Scandinavia, Russia, Finland, China, Asia, Croatia,

Iceland, Greenland, Micronesia, and French Polynesia.



Linda met her first husband, Gene, in Jamestown, NY. Gene was an

attorney, an industrialist, and a former Commander in the US Navy.

Linda is survived by her second husband, James Bailey. She is also

survived by her daughter Nina and her son-in-law Jeremy, her brother

Dave and sister-in-law Sheila, her brother Bill, and several nieces

and nephews.



Linda shone brightly her whole life. We are heartbroken to lose her,

but so fortunate to have had her in our lives. She will be dearly

missed by many.



Her ashes will be scattered on her mother's plot at Forest Lawn

Cemetery in Kane, PA.

