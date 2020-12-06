Linda Wenner, 73, formerly of Mt. Jewett, passed away Friday (December 4, 2020) at Charles Cole Memorial Hospital in Coudersport.
Born May 25, 1947, in Kane she was a daughter of Charles and Dorothy Stites Thompson. On June 19, 1965, she married Robert A. Wenner who survives.
Linda, a graduate of Kane Area High School, had previously been employed at Keystone Electronics in Mt. Jewett and the Lutheran Home at Kane.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, David Wenner of Jacksonville, FL and Mark Wenner of Kane; two brothers, Robert (Bucky) Thompson of Kane and David "Pete" Thompson of Mt. Jewett; and a sister, Bert Asel of Cleveland, OH. She was also blessed with two grandsons; two granddaughters; a great-granddaughter and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by two brothers, John Thompson and Willie Thompson and five sisters, Katherine Repko, Betty Kelley, Dorothy Colley, Sue Kalgren and Amelia Keyser.
A memorial service will be held at a future date to be announced.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 ; donors@stjude.org
; or a charity of the donor's choice
.
The Cummings Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.