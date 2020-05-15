Lois A. "Loie" Lundeen
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois A. "Loie" Lundeen, 94, formerly of 337 Haines Street, Kane, died Wednesday morning May 13, 2020 at the Lutheran Home at Kane, where she resided.
   Born August 3, 1925 in Kane, she was the daughter of Charles and Anna Johnson Lundeen.
   After graduation from Kane Area Schools, she was a clerk for the Dept. of Education in Philadelphia.  For over 46 years, she was a bookkeeper for Kane Gas Light and Heating Company.
   Lois was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Kane, where she sang in the Chancel Choir and was the church's first female deacon. She volunteered for many years at the Lutheran Home at Kane, among other places, and was awarded the Citizen of the Year in 1999 by the Kane Chamber of Commerce.
   Surviving are nieces Margaret Young of Philadelphia, Sue (Ron) Zampogna of Kane, Diana (Lou) Danielson of Fairfax Station, Va. and Cindy (Pat) Troise of Dix Hills, N.Y.; nephews Charles Lundeen of Sunrise, Ariz., Don (Coleen) Lundeen of Kane, Jim Lundeen of Vero Beach, Fla. and John Lundeen of Wickenburg, Ariz.
   She was preceded in death, besides her parents, by a niece Pat Lemmon and brothers Delmar, DeVere and Donald Lundeen.
   A COVID-19-restricted service will be held at 2:00 on Sunday at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home with the Rev. David Pflieger, chaplain of the Lutheran Home at Kane, officiating.  Interment will be held privately on Monday at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Kane.
   Memorial contributions may be made to The Presbyterian Church, 103 Greeves St., or to Friends' Memorial Public Library, 230 Chase St., both in Kane, PA  16735.
   Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kane Republican from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
17
Service
02:00 PM
Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
103 South Fraley Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-7575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved