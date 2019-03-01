Lois M. Mays, 87, formerly of 214 South Edgar Street, Kane, died Wednesday evening, Feb. 27, 2019, at Lakeview Senior Care Center in Smethport.

Born Nov. 6, 1931, in Sligo, she was the daughter of Glenn and Marguerite Ray Finefrock. On July 19, 1952, in Knox, she married John W. Mays, who died in 2016.

Lois, a long-time Avon representative, worked in retail most of her life, having been employed at the Montgomery Ward store, the Suzanne Shoppe and Shirley's Temple Gift Shop, all in Kane.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Kane, where she belonged to the Mary Circle. She had been a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Kane and the Kane Elks Ladies Auxiliary.

Surviving, are her daughter Holly (Ed) Cunningham of James City; grandsons Matthew Cunningham of Butler and Colin Cunningham of Kane; a great-granddaughter Hailey Cunningham, and special friends Nancy Morgan and Corrine Varga, both of Kane.

Friends may call on at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. on Monday from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m., at which time a service will be held there with Rev. Calvin Cook, pastor of the First United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in Knox Union Cemetery, Knox.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lakeview Senior Care Center, 15 W. Willow St., Smethport, PA 16749, or to the First United Methodist Church, 112 Greeves St., Kane, PA 16735.

