Major Ronald Eugene Gustafson (retired) passed away on February 3, 2020, in Peoria AZ of a brain aneurysm. Ronald was born April 11, 1932 in Kane Pa.
Ronny graduated from Kane High School in 1950 and played and lettered in basketball the year the Kane Wolves went to State Championship in 1949.
He served over 20 years in the United States Air Force, during the Korea War, the Vietnam War,and the Cold War in Europe as a Radar Officer,
and General Staff Officer. (Strategic Air Command).
Preceded in death was his Mother, Father, Brother Robert (his Hero), and his 1st Wife Pauline.
Survived are his sisters Shirley Bizzak from James City, Lois Emer from Kane. His wife Janice from Peoria.
His 3 sons, Ronald Jr, John, and Scott. His 6 grandchildren, Scott Jr., Robert, Kristina, Kevin, Jessica, and Brian.
His 5 great grandchildren, Evan, Karle, Lexi, Phoebe, and Maddox.
Before he passed Ronny loved to travel all around the US in Big Red, (his truck) and multiple travel trailers.
Ronny was looking forward to his next big trip to Kane, Pa for the Carlson Family Reunion in July 2020.
We will have a Celebration of Life, July 2020 after the Carlson Family Reunion at the Carlson Family Farm where he spent most of his youth.
He was a proud American, Son, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, and friend to all.
Ronny will truly be missed by all who knew him.
Published in Kane Republican on Mar. 12, 2020