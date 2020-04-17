|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Shinafelt passed away on April14, 2020. She was 94 year old. Born in Kane on Oct. 13, 1925, Peggy was co-owner of The Garden and Gift Shop and later employed by Hamlin Bank and Trust Co. She moved to Palm Harbor, Fl. in 1996 to be closer to her family. She was preceded in death by her brother, William "Bill" Shinafelt.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Clara Jane Shinafelt of Clearwater, Florida; nephews, David Shinafelt of Hudson, Florida, Terry Shinafelt of Gainesville, Georgia; and nieces Margaret Langes of Palm Harbor, Florida, Susan Tyndall of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Jill Charbonneau of Holiday, Florida, and their familys.
Published in Kane Republican on Apr. 18, 2020