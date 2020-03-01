|
Marilyn Ann (Boddorf) Tunall 77, of 2 Greeves St. Kane, formerly of Wilcox, PA and Rochester, NY died Friday, February 28, 2020 in Penn Highlands Hospital Dubois, PA following a lengthy illness.
She was born on December 17, 1942 in Jamestown, NY to Mildred (Peterson) Boddorf and Paul "Roscoe" Boddorf.
After losing both parents at a very young age, she was raised by her Aunt and Uncle, Evelyn and Earl "Ted" Cuthbertson of Kane.
She is survived by one daughter, Cheri Larson (Norm Asel) of Kane and granddaughter, Christie Larson (Bill Hassel), of Grove City, PA.
She was preceded in death, by her long time companion of 20 years, Bill Zimmerman of Wilcox, PA and her fun loving brother-in-law, Eugene "Smokey" Swanson of Kane.
Also surviving are a sister, Nancy Swanson of Kane and brother, Bill (Diane) Cuthbertson of Warrenton, VA, 3 nieces, Cindy Lorenzo of Kane, Annette Cuthbertson of Gold Canyon, AZ and Susie (Jeff) Harris, of Sterling, VA, a great niece, Kristy Lorenzo and a great nephew, Dan Lorenzo (Nikki Salerno) of Kane. She is also survived by both the Norm Asel and Bill Zimmerman family members.
Marilyn graduated from Kane Area High School with the class of 1960 and attended Clarion University.
She attended First Baptist Church in Kane, belonged to the Western PA Polka Booster Club, the Kane Area Senior Center and was a former secretary of the Wilcox Senior Center.
She worked as a home health aide for many years and enjoyed helping others whenever she could. Her favorite past times included the "3 generation adventures" with Cheri and Christie, going off to play bingo, attending polka dances, watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and playing cards. She was an avid reader and had many close friends, including several special, former classmates and her New Thompson House family.
Service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Kane on Saturday, March 7, at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Bruce Kuhmer officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Cummings Funeral Home in Kane. Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Kane .
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Friends Memorial Library, 230 Chase St. Kane, the Kane Senior Center, 100 Fraley St. Kane or the .
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in Kane Republican on Mar. 2, 2020