Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cummings Funeral Home Inc.
151 Greeves Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-8370
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Callistus Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Callistus Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marshal Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marshal D Wallace


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marshal D Wallace Obituary
Marshal D. Wallace, 52, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and formerly of Kane, died Monday,Feb. 24th, at the Palm Beach Garden Medical Center following a brief illness.

He was born on Sept. 14, 1967 in Warren to Anthony and Marilyn (Galvin) Wallace, who both survive.

Marshal graduated from Kane Area High School in 1986 and from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1990. He had served in the Marines where he attained the rank of Captain, and was currently employed as a Regional Business Manager for Bio Products Laboratory in Florida.

In addition to his parents in Kane, he is survived by one sister, Melanie (George) Riedl of Libertyville, IL; two brothers Michael (Robin) Wallace of Norfolk, VA and Martin (Brenda) Wallace of Wattsburg, PA; two nieces, Rachel Wallace and Meghan Frost; and three nephews, Nathan Wallace and Luke and Matt Riedl.

Friends will be received at the Gathering Space at St. Callistus Catholic Church on Saturday,Feb. 2, from 10:00-11:00 a.m.  A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 with the Rev. William O'Brien and the Rev. Philip Pinczewski as con-celebrants.  Burial will take place in St. Callistus Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the .

Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com

The Cummings Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Kane Republican on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marshal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -