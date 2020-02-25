|
Marshal D. Wallace, 52, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and formerly of Kane, died Monday,Feb. 24th, at the Palm Beach Garden Medical Center following a brief illness.
He was born on Sept. 14, 1967 in Warren to Anthony and Marilyn (Galvin) Wallace, who both survive.
Marshal graduated from Kane Area High School in 1986 and from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1990. He had served in the Marines where he attained the rank of Captain, and was currently employed as a Regional Business Manager for Bio Products Laboratory in Florida.
In addition to his parents in Kane, he is survived by one sister, Melanie (George) Riedl of Libertyville, IL; two brothers Michael (Robin) Wallace of Norfolk, VA and Martin (Brenda) Wallace of Wattsburg, PA; two nieces, Rachel Wallace and Meghan Frost; and three nephews, Nathan Wallace and Luke and Matt Riedl.
Friends will be received at the Gathering Space at St. Callistus Catholic Church on Saturday,Feb. 2, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 with the Rev. William O'Brien and the Rev. Philip Pinczewski as con-celebrants. Burial will take place in St. Callistus Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
