Martin Edward Rudler, 85, of Meadville, died Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Meadville Medical Center from complications of pneumonia.
He was born March 12, 1934 in Linesville, a son of the late Martin and Edna Jones Rudler. He married Harriet Wilson August 20, 1955 who was his high school sweetheart and the love of his life for 64 happy years. She survives.
Ed was a 1952 graduate of Kane High School where he played football and basketball. He also attended Penn State University for 2 years. He worked for the Gelvin, Jackson, and Starr Insurance Corporation for 37 years, retiring as president in 1991. He was a past board member of the Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware Professional Insurance Agents Association and Western PA Independent Insurance Agents Association.
Ed was a founding member and former drum major of the Meadville Thunderbirds Drum and Bugle Corps. He was a member of Meadville Masonic Lodge 408 and helped reinstate the charter for the Northwest PA Demolay Chapter for young boys, of which Ed held the Chevalier Degree. He was past president of Vallonia Industries and member of the Meadville YMCA board of directors.
Ed was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church where he had been an usher and past member of church council. He enjoyed travelling with his wife in their RV to Florida where they spent their winters and attending many rallies with the Executive East Group. Ed was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and he will be sadly missed.
He is survived by his wife Harriet; a daughter, Brenda Martin (Tom) of Conneautville; a grandson, Ryan who Ed was so proud of, loved so very much and enjoyed attending all of his activities; a sister-in-law, Diane Miller (Jim) of Kane; nephews, Eddie Battaglia (Maureen), Frank Battaglia (Nancy) and Rich Battaglia (Michelle); a niece, Melissa Smith (Dan); and many other special family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Michael Edward Rudler; a sister, Kay Battaglia and her husband Frank; and his in-laws.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, January 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the ROBERT W. WAID FUNERAL HOME, 581 CHESTNUT ST., MEADVILLE. A Masonic service will be held at 12:45 p.m. and a memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Meadville YMCA, 356 Chestnut St., Meadville, PA 16335.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Meadville Medical Center for their special care.
Published in Kane Republican on Dec. 24, 2019