Marvin Richard "Dick" Hannold, age 90, of Forest View Skilled Nursing Facility at Springhill, passed away Sunday September 27, 2020 at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Kane, Pa., October 24, 1929 the son of the late Roland and Hattie (Gadley) Hannold.
Dick served his country in the U.S. Army and was a truck driver for United Refinery for many years until his retirement.
Besides his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his three children, Richard Hannold, Julie Hannold and Elizabeth "Lisa" Hannold.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Anna "Annie" (Colle) Hannold, several nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Dick, a devout husband and father, has resided with his wife in Millcreek Twp., Gainesville FL, and Kane PA throughout their life.
Private services were held at the convenience of the family with inurnment on the family lot in Calvary Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. handled arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Family Foundation, P.O. Box 776, Carmel, IN 46032. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com