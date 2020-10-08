1/1
Marvin Richard "Dick" Hannold
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marvin Richard "Dick" Hannold, age 90, of Forest View Skilled Nursing Facility at Springhill, passed away Sunday September 27, 2020 at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Kane, Pa., October 24, 1929 the son of the late Roland and Hattie (Gadley) Hannold.
Dick served his country in the U.S. Army and was a truck driver for United Refinery for many years until his retirement.
Besides his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his three children, Richard Hannold, Julie Hannold and Elizabeth "Lisa" Hannold.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Anna "Annie" (Colle) Hannold, several nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Dick, a devout husband and father, has resided with his wife in Millcreek Twp., Gainesville FL, and Kane PA throughout their life.
Private services were held at the convenience of the family with inurnment on the family lot in Calvary Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. handled arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Family Foundation, P.O. Box 776, Carmel, IN 46032. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kane Republican from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved