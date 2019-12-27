|
|
Mary J. Womer, 80, of Lake Placid, Florida, died on Friday evening, December 20, 2019, at the Advent Health Lake Placid Hospital.
Mary was born on October 31, 1939 in Kane to parents Ellen (Andersen) and Howard Hannold. Mary was a retired cafeteria supervisor with the Ligonier School District. She had been a winter resident of Lake Placid since 1998 and became a permanent resident in 2001. Mary was a member of the First Presbyterian Church Lake Placid, the Lake Placid Elks Lodge, Lake Placid Moose Lodge, and American Legion Placid Post 25.
Mary was an avid card player who enjoyed playing in many of the local card tournaments any time she could. She loved to be with her family and friends whenever they could get together especially with her grand and great grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her loving husband of 54 years Bill; daughters, Christine Bennetti and Stacy Orr; son, Mark Womer; eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren and seven sisters and brothers.
In keeping with Mary's wishes, services to celebrate her life will be private for the family. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home 504 W. Interlake Blvd. Lake Placid, Fla. 863-465-4134.
Published in Kane Republican on Dec. 28, 2019