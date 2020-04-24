|
Mary L. Buzard, 90, formerly of Tionesta Avenue in Kane, died early Friday afternoon, April 23, 2020 at the Lutheran Home at Kane, where she resided.
Born September 16, 1929 in Brookville, she was the daughter of Joseph and Rhoda Miller McAninch. On May 3, 1948 in Brookville, she married Allen W. "Bill" Buzard, who died in 2014 after sixty-seven years of marriage.
Mary worked in the dietary department of the Lutheran Home Residential Center for sixteen years, and continued to volunteer there and at the Lutheran Home for thirty years. She was active in the First Church of God in Kane and was the coordinator for Meals on Wheels in Kane for several years.
Mary's main passion during her long life was church, spending time with her loving family watching them grow up, celebrating the holidays and travelling to the annual Buzard / McAninch reunions. She will always be remembered for loving her family and making them the top priority in her life.
Surviving are sons Allen (Suzie) Buzard, Jr. of Jamestown, N.Y. and Leonard (Louie Lamoglia) of Antioch, Calif.; a daughter Sandra (James) Stanton of Warren; daughter-in-law Cindy (Ronald) Swanson of Kane; sisters Rhoda Strishock of Dubois, Bonnie Noyer of Brookville and Pamela (Alan) Shook of Glen Burnie, Md. Eight grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive, plus a special friend Anita Hess of Kane.
She was preceded in death, besides her husband and parents, by a son Ronald J. Buzard, a great great grandson Zane Allen Buzard, sisters Vinnie Geer, Doris Logan, Virginia Brown and Letitia Grant, and brothers Walter Stover and Raymond, Paul and Ivan McAninch.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the family's convenience. Interment will be in Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lutheran Home at Kane Activities Dept., 100 High Point Dr., Kane, PA 16735
Published in Kane Republican on Apr. 25, 2020