Mary L. McCracken, 99, formerly of Harlansburg Road, passed away the morning of October 6, 2020 at Rhodes Estates in New Castle.
Born February 23, 1921 in Sackett, PA, she was the daughter of Joseph Thomas Magee and Mary (Jeffords) Magee Woodford.
Mary was preceded in death by her first husband, Mark S. Yohe. She subsequently married Raymond W. McCracken March 21, 1955 who preceded her in death on May 27, 2011.
After attending De Young High School, Mary was employed as in inspector at Stockpole Industries in Kane, PA. She later worked at the Lawrence County Court House as a voter's registration clerk.
In earlier years, Mary was a member of the Liberty Grange and because of her love for quilting, was a member of "Where the Corners Meet" quilting guild in New Wilmington.
She was a member of Unity Baptist Church where she attended the JOY Missionary Society.
She is survived by two sons, Robert W. (Mary) McCracken of Amarillo, Texas and Gerald M. (Carrie) McCracken of Savannah, GA and several grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and both husbands, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Rose M. Rose, two brothers and three sisters.
There will be no visitation or services. Burial will be in Neshannock Presbyterian Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Arrangements are being handled by the R. Cunningham Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. of New Castle.