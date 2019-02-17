Maxine Ann DiMaria, 93, of 8729 Smithfield Place, Jessup, Maryland died Feb. 14, 2019.

Born March 29, 1925, in Ashford, New York, she was the daughter of Jack P. and Harriet E. Smith Golden.

On April 24, 1944, at St. Marys of the Angels Church in Olean New York she married Vincent J. DiMaria who preceded her in death in 1994. Also preceding her in death were a son Michael A. DiMaria, daughter-in-law Ruth M. DiMaria, grandson Victor D. DiMaria, her parents, four brothers,and one sister.

Mrs. DiMaria lived in Kane for over 40 years. She was a member of St. Callistus Catholic Church, the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, and the Altar Rosary Society. She was a past president of the Kane Evening Homemakers Group and a greeter at St. Callistus Church.

In Maryland, she was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church of Columbia, Maryland.

Surviving are her sons, Salvador J. DiMaria and wife Randa of Butler, and Vincent J. DiMaria III and wife Beth of Jessup Maryland, with whom she has been living; and daughters Laura May Sapovits and husband Thomas of Delmar Maryland, and Maria Josephine Ewing,and husband Stephen of Colleyville, Texas.

Also surviving are six grandchildren, Josephine Baird, Nicholas Sapovits, Carolyn and Victor DiMaria, Daniel and Samantha Ewing; and three great grandchildren Elizabeth (Libby) Baird, Abigail (Abby) Baird, and Avery Le.

Friends will be received at the Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. on Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Callistus Catholic Church with Rev. William O'Brien, pastor, officiating. Entombment will be in St. Callistus Mausoleum.

Donations may be made to the Heart Fund, Cancer Fund, or St. Callistus Church Fund.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.