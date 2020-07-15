Michael Kulka, 86, previously of 301 Tionesta Ave, died Wednesday morning at Pinecrest Manor in St. Marys, where he had recently resided. He was born October 11, 1933 in Ludlow, the son of the late Michael and Katarin (Kowal) Kulka.
On November 6, 1951, in Sheffield, he married Martha Losey who preceded him in death. Prior to retirement, Mike had worked at National Fuel for many years. He was a member of St. Callistus Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by two daughters Patti (John) Maljovec of Warren and Tami (Gary) Kulka Berlin of Florida; one brother Basil (Trudy) Kulka; three sisters Jenny DiFucci, Martha Devlin and Irene (Jack) Haser; six grandsons Christopher (fiance' Brandi Petersen) Maljovec, Thomas (Nicole) Maljovec, Benjamin (Jorden) Maljovec, Daniel (Kristina) Maljovec, Cody Kulka and Michael Kulka; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.
Friends are welcome to attend a viewing in the Gathering Space at St. Callistus on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. William O'Brien as Celebrant. Entombment will take place in the St. Callistus Mausoleum. Services will be open to the public. Face masks will be required and due to current restrictions the number of people in attendance will be limited.
Memorial donations may be made to the St. Callistus Cemetery Fund.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Cummings Funeral Home, Inc.
