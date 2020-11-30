Michele D. Mellander, 77, formerly of Mt. Jewett, passed away Saturday (November 28, 2020) at Sena-Kean Manor in Smethport.
Born June 16, 1943, in Kane, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Mabel Rippon Mellander.
Michele was an LPN. She also did volunteer work for the Mt. Jewett Hunger Project and was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Mt. Jewett.
Surviving are three nephews, David (Julie) Mellander of Harrisburg, NC, Marc (Sara) Mellander of Belmont, NC and Paul (Maureen) Mellander of Greensboro, NC; a sister-in-law, Helen Mellander Manning of Charlotte, NC; a great-niece, Kristen Meckley; great-nephews, Eric, Jacob and Joseph Mellander; and several cousins. She was a life-long friend of the Lars Olsson Family of Mt. Jewett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Mellander.
A memorial service will be held at a future date to be announced.
Her disposition will be in Bridgeview Cemetery at a future date.
Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Mt. Jewett Hunger Project or St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 11 E. Main St., Mt. Jewett, PA 16740.
The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
