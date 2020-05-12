Pamela Ann Carbone
1944 - 2020
Pamela Ann Carbone, 75, of 119 Greeves St., passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at the Grove at Greenville.
     Born May 16, 1944, in Kane, she was a daughter of the late Angelo and Angela (Palumbo) Carbone.
Pamela graduated from Kane High School in 1962.She earned her college degree in 1966 from Clarion University.  
Before her retirement, Pam was employed as a lead business analyst for Blue Cross/Blue Shield in Syracuse, NY. for a period of 35 years. She was a valued employee and highly respected by her team. Later, she helped to take care of her sister, Rose, in Syracuse. After retirement she returned to Kane and helped her sisters Frances and Mary.
           
Surviving are a great-niece Angela Collins; a great-nephew, William (Shari) Hajnos both of Texas; and numerous  cousins, Pat Tigani of Kane, Mary Rose Scutella of Wexford, Loreto (Ruth) LoBue of Evans City, Frances Zimmerman of St. Marys, Pete (Marty) Palumbo of Bradford, Linda (Tom) Churakos of Olean, NY, Joseph (Diane) Scutella of St. Marys, Joanne Marnell of Syracuse, NY, Carolyn (Art) VanGelder of Syracuse, NY and James (Kathy) Marnell of Rochester, NY. 
      In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Rose Musolino, Frances Carbone and Mary Groeger; and a niece Cathy Hajnos.

     A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Callistus Church and entombment will follow in St. Callistus Mausoleum.
     Memorial donations may be made to St. Callistus Church or a charity of choice.

     The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
     Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.

Published in Kane Republican from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Callistus Church
