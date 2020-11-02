Patricia Ann Davis, 88 of Kane, PA, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at UPMC Hamot in Erie, PA., after a brief illness. Patricia (Pat) was born as the daughter of the late Anthony and Bessie (Hadley) Wheatman on October 20, 1932 in Kane, PA. She went to school in Kane, PA. She worked at Rexnord Industries and was a member of the Kane VFW for many years. She loved her family and friends most of all, but enjoyed gardening, cooking, bingo, yard sales and crafting. Pat is survived by her three children, William (Sherry) Davis of Kane, PA., Dee (Neil) Johnson of Ludlow, PA. and Audrey Davis of Sheffield, PA., seven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and three great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband John Davis and a son Erniest Davis and a great-great grandchild Kyle Johnson. There will be no calling hours for Patricia Davis. Burial will be held privately at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Kane, PA on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 am. Those wishing to send memorials may do so to the Kane VFW, Post 1132. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted with Borden Funeral Home in Sheffield, PA. To leave an online condolence please visit www.Bordenfuneralhome.com