|
|
Patricia Aulene Fales passed away on January 31, 2020 at her home in Hayes, Virginia.
Born on December 28, 1935 in Kane Pennsylvania to her loving late parents, Eva and Rudy Anderson. Pat grew up with her older sister, Phyllis, together they formed a life-long relationship that is the epitome sisterhood: kind, thoughtful, supportive, humor-filled and spiritual; moreover, Pat was more of a sister than aunt to her nephews Gary, Lanny and Brian. Similar to her sister, Pat learned from her mom and dad the lost art of letter writing; not a holiday, birthday or anniversary did she miss. Pat loved and was loved by her immediate family but also her in-laws, Margie and Lee. Pat graduated from Kane High School and served in the Air Force where she met her life partner and husband Butch Fales. After living several years in the Philippines, Pat and husband Butch adopted Norfolk and the surround military community as their home where they raised their 3 daughters. Pat was honored to work at the Yorktown Visitor's Center until she was 80.
Pat is survived by her loving husband Butch, her sister-in-law, Sis, daughters Sherri, Bambi (husband Donny); Tammy, (husband David) and grandchildren, Joey, Jerry, Marrissa (fiancé Brett), Taryn (husband Dennis) and great grandchildren Madalyn and Claire; also her nephew Brian (husband Doug) and great nephews Ryan (wife Lindsey) and Morgan (daughter Brooklyn). We mourn the loss of our family rock, creator, counselor, card partner and spiritual leader. At a later date inurnment will be held at Albert G. Horton Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point, Virginia.
Published in Kane Republican on Feb. 20, 2020