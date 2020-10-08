Patricia "Pat" Horton, 80, of 745 Park St. Ext., passed away Thursday (October 8, 2020) at the Lutheran Home at Kane where she was a recent resident.
Born March 8, 1940, in Ludlow, she was a daughter of the late John and Anna Turay Espin. On October 14, 1961, in Kane, she married William Horton who preceded her in death.
Pat was employed as a custodian at the Kane Area High School for many years and also served as the cheerleading advisor for over 30 years. She was an avid reader and had a huge collection of books, all of which she had read.
Surviving are three daughters, Brenda O'Rourke of Kane, Sue (Scott) Nelson of Kane and Cynthia (Rich) Gilmore of Mercer; three sons, Thomas Horton, John Horton and William Horton, all of Kane; nine grandchildren; three great-grandsons; a sister, Betty Reigel and two sisters-in-law, Connie Espin and Phyllis Fitch, both of Kane.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Brian S. Nelson; a granddaughter, Kayla O'Rourke who died at birth; four brothers, Eugene Espin, John Espin, Raymond Espin and Donald Espin; and sisters, Delores Espin and twin sisters, Barbara and Bernice, at birth.
Funeral services will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to the Friends' Memorial Public Library, 230 Chase Street, Kane, PA 16735 or Pennies from Heaven Fund, P.O. Box 310, Bradford Woods, PA 15015.
The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
