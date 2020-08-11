1/1
Patricia J. Austing
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia J. Austing of Chandler, AZ passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 after a brief illness. Pat was born November 19, 1933 in Bible Grove, IL. the daughter of Lawrence C. Colborn and Myron E. (McCollum) Colborn. On April 9, 1955 in Kane, PA, she married Gordon B. Woods, who preceded her in death on June 7, 1982. On January 10, 2005 in West Chester, OH, she married Glenn A. Austing, Sr., who preceded her in death on February 10, 2007.
Pat was a lifelong Dodgers baseball fan as well as an avid Steelers football fan. She enjoyed the beauty of flowers and was passionate about reading. Pat always looked forward to going to bingo with family and friends.
Pat was survived by her sister Leona Laughton of Louisville, IL, a son Gordy Woods of Chandler, AZ, a daughter Tina (Woods) Holmes of St. Marys, PA. and stepdaughter Sharon (Austing) Bailey of Ritzville, WA. She also survived by three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Additionally, Pat was preceded in death by a brother, Lawrence Colborn and three sisters, Marjorie Colborn, Marie Senters, and Betty Austing.
Legacy Funeral Homes of Chandler AZ handled arrangements. A memorial service is planned by the family at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to local libraries in her memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kane Republican from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
AZ Legacy Funeral Home, Chandler
1374 N. Arizona Ave.
Chandler, AZ 85225
(480) 963-6200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by AZ Legacy Funeral Home, Chandler

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved