Patricia J. Austing of Chandler, AZ passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 after a brief illness. Pat was born November 19, 1933 in Bible Grove, IL. the daughter of Lawrence C. Colborn and Myron E. (McCollum) Colborn. On April 9, 1955 in Kane, PA, she married Gordon B. Woods, who preceded her in death on June 7, 1982. On January 10, 2005 in West Chester, OH, she married Glenn A. Austing, Sr., who preceded her in death on February 10, 2007.

Pat was a lifelong Dodgers baseball fan as well as an avid Steelers football fan. She enjoyed the beauty of flowers and was passionate about reading. Pat always looked forward to going to bingo with family and friends.

Pat was survived by her sister Leona Laughton of Louisville, IL, a son Gordy Woods of Chandler, AZ, a daughter Tina (Woods) Holmes of St. Marys, PA. and stepdaughter Sharon (Austing) Bailey of Ritzville, WA. She also survived by three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Additionally, Pat was preceded in death by a brother, Lawrence Colborn and three sisters, Marjorie Colborn, Marie Senters, and Betty Austing.

Legacy Funeral Homes of Chandler AZ handled arrangements. A memorial service is planned by the family at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to local libraries in her memory.



