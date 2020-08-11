Patricia R. Roesch, 67, of 19 E. Main St., Mt. Jewett, passed away Monday (August 10, 2020) at her residence.
Born June 8, 1953, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Sarah "Catherine" Worrell Cole.
Pat was very active at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Mt. Jewett and St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Smethport, where she had served as the church secretary for many years.
Surviving are a daughter, Sarah Roesch of East Pittsburgh; a son Dennis Frase of Texas; two grandsons, Ondarris Roesch of East Pittsburgh and Jeremy Frase of Mt. Jewett; a great-granddaughter, Piper Frase; a sister, Cathy Himes of Hazel Hurst; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Philip Frase.
Friends will be received at the Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. in Kane on Thursday from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Masks are required and social distancing will be strongly encouraged.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Smethport with the Rev. Vincent Cieslewicz, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Bridgeview Cemetery.
Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Mt. Jewett or St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Smethport.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.