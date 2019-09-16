|
|
Paula D. Fuller, 66, formerly of Jamestown, New York, and a resident of the Sena Kean Manor for several years, died Saturday, Sept.14, 2019, at UPMC-Kane.
Born Dec. 25, 1952, in Kane, she was a daughter of the late W. Paul and Delores Walton Fuller.
Paula had been employed several years ago at the former Mr. P's in Kane. After that, she was employed at the Resource Center in Jamestown as a floor supervisor.
Surviving are two brothers, Bruce (Peg) Fuller of Hazel Hurst and James (Karen) Fuller of Jamestown, New York; and several nieces and nephews, including Holly Prati of Lewis Run.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William; a nephew, Mark; and two great-nieces.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the .
Arrangements are under the direction of the Cummings Funeral Home, Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in Kane Republican on Sept. 17, 2019