Peter Guy Avenali, 61, of Kane, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at UPMC Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born April 29, 1959, in Kane, he was a son of Michael Avenali, Sr. and the late Alfreta Weatherbee Avenali.
Surviving are two three brothers, Mike (Clara) Avenali Jr., John (Eve) Avenali and Richard Avenali; a sister, Christine (Rick) Jolly, all of Kane; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his sister, Michele Avenali Cook and great-nephew Patrick William Murray.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will follow in St. Callistus Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
