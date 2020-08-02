1/
Peter Guy Avenali
1959 - 2020
Peter Guy Avenali, 61, of Kane, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at UPMC Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh.
     Born April 29, 1959, in Kane, he was a son of Michael Avenali, Sr. and the late Alfreta Weatherbee Avenali.
     Surviving are two three brothers, Mike (Clara)  Avenali Jr., John (Eve) Avenali and Richard Avenali; a sister, Christine (Rick) Jolly, all of Kane; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
     In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his sister, Michele Avenali Cook and great-nephew Patrick William Murray.
     A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.  Burial will follow in St. Callistus Cemetery.
     Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
     The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
     Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.

Published in Kane Republican from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
