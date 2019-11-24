|
|
|
|
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Donald E Lewis Funeral Home Inc
|
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donald E Lewis Funeral Home Inc
|
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
|
Randall Craig "Randy" Swanson
1952 - 2019
|
|
|
Randall Craig "Randy" Swanson, 67, of Warren, died peacefully on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Saint Vincent Hospital in Erie, surrounded by his family, following a brief illness.
He was born on July, 12, 1952, in Kane, the son of the late Gerald E. Swanson and Garnet G. (Zerbe) Swanson of Kane.
Randall was a 1970 graduate of Kane Area High School and a 1974 graduate of Edinboro State College. He was employed by the Warren County School District for 33 years, where he taught art in many county schools. As a teacher, he touched the countless lives of his students, and inspired them with a true appreciation of art. Randall will always be remembered as an artist. He could draw, paint, cook, decorate a home, and set a table with the best of them. Art - whether the kind on a wall or the kind that fills a dinner plate - was his gift, his ministry, and the fondest and fullest expression of his love. He was proud of his Swedish heritage, and instilled the many traditions he was so fond of in his family, especially on Christmas Eve. Randall loved celebrating holidays, or any occasion where he could gather the people he loved, feed them, share fellowship, and make memories. His family was his world.
Randall was involved in many organizations including the Warren Players Club, the Warren Art League, the Shakespeare Club, and the Knights of Columbus. He volunteered for the Warren General Hospital Auxiliary and served as an Art Club Advisor during his years of teaching. After retirement, Randall enjoyed serving as a substitute teacher, watching his granddaughter, building his collection of recipes on his "Swedish Chef" blog, listening to music, watching cooking shows, and spending quiet time with his dogs. He was a member of First Lutheran Church of Warren, and enjoyed volunteering each month preparing meals for their senior lunch. He thoroughly enjoyed spending his summers at Jones Pond Camp Ground in Angelica, New York, meeting many cherished friends.
In addition to his parents, Randall was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Charles and Rosina Zerbe, his paternal grandparents, Oscar and Mary Swanson, and his Chocolate Lab, Koko.
He is survived by his beloved husband, Ian Hinsdale, whom he proudly married on October 18, 2014; two daughters, Emily McCullor (Jeffrey) of Erie, and Laura O'Connor (Timothy Thomas), of Spring Creek; his sister, Lynda Schul (Gary) of Kane; his father-in-saw, James Hinsdale (Gayle); mother-in-law, Julia Blanton; and sister-in-law, Kori Rodriguez (Jimmy); long-time friend, Janet Whipple; several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews, dear friends; and his Shih Tzu, Sabastian. He is also survived by his two granddaughters, whom he loved fiercely, with every ounce of his being, and who were his pride and joy, Isabella O'Connor and Olivia McCullor.
Friends and family will be received at the Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., 304 East Street, Warren, PA, on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.
Visitation will also be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at First Lutheran Church, 109 W. Third Ave., Warren, PA, from 10-11 a.m. at which time a Memorial Service will be held with Rev. Jeffrey Ewing, Pastor, officiating, assisted by Rev. Scott Schul, Senior Pastor of Grace Lutheran Church, State College, PA, and The Rev. Matthew R. Scott, Vicar of Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church, Warren, PA. Inurnment will be in the First Lutheran Church columbarium. In lieu of flowers those wishing to place a memorial may do so to Paws Along The River, 212 Elm St., Warren, PA, 16365, or to the Warren Art League, 2043 Pennsylvania Ave. East, Warren, PA, 16365, or to Hospice of Warren County, 1 Main Avenue, Warren, PA, 16365. E-mail condolences may be sent by visiting www.lewisfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Kane Republican on Nov. 25, 2019