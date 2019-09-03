|
|
Robert A. "Whitey" Farnsworth, 82, of 142 Barbour St., Bradford, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Born March 15, 1937 in Ridgway, he was a son of the late Russell W. and Bertha May (Chitister) Farnsworth.
Whitey attended Kane High School and during his senior year joined the United States Navy. He was stationed aboard the U.S.S. Everglades. He was honorably discharged on Nov. 4, 1957.
In 1968 he married Delores M. Harris who preceded him in death. On June 28, 1988 he married Mary Ellen (Vaughn) Farnsworth who died March 13, 2018.
Whitey worked at Brockway Glass for 20 years, owned and operated the Brown Derby in Kane for 20 years, and in retirement drove school bus for the Bradford Area School District.
He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, Moose Lodge, Eagles Club and was a proud member of the Wanderer's Club.
Surviving is one daughter, Starr (Tim) Slivis, of Kane; two sons, Robert Farnsworth, Jr, of Kane, and Kevin (Nellie) Farnsworth, of South Carolina; two step daughters, Brenda (Charles) Shaffner, of Portville, and Jayne Lucco, of Bradford; one step son, Robert Pierotti, Jr, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; one sister, Jennie Weidow, of Kane; and one brother, Charles A. Farnsworth, of Indianapolis, Indiana; nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two wives, one grandson, Charles Shaffner, four sisters and five brothers.
Friends will be received on Wednesday Sept. 4, 2019, from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 33 South Ave., where funeral services will be held with 11 a.m. on Thursday, with Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor officiating. Followed by committal services and Military Honors by members of the Honor Guard of the American Legion Post 108, in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the PO Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675 or Boys or Girls State at the American Legion.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
