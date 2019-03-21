Robert A. Ring, 76, of Bristolville, died peacefully with his family by his side at 2:54 a.m. in Palliative Care Unit at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown after suffering a massive stroke at home.

Bob was born on Oct.15, 1942 in West Farmington the son of the late Arthur and Vivian Grenter Ring and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1961 graduate of North Bloomfield High School and retired from W.W. Williams in Hubbard where he worked for 35 years as a diesel mechanic.

Bob was a veteran of the United States Army, having served abroad in Germany during the Vietnam War.

An avid outdoorsman, Bob was a huge NASCAR fan and enjoyed working on his nephew's farm in Bloomfield.

Fond memories of Bob will be remembered by his wife of 47 years the former Christina A. Orzetti whom he married on July 31, 1971; a daughter Julie A. (Kevin) Takat of Warren; a brother Arthur "Jim" (Kathy) Ring of Bristol; a sister Linda Kirby of North Bloomfield; and his granddaughter Ariel Takat.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, March 24, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

A caring cremation will take place with memorial service to take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, in the funeral home with Rev. Judy Orzetti as celebrant.

Family encourages those to donate in Bob's memory to a .

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com. Published in Kane Republican on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary