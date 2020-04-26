|
Robert C. Mague, 89, of Kane, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Lutheran Home at Kane.
Born October 18, 1930, in James City, he was a son of the late Walter Mague and Bertha Mague Gausman. On February 21, 1950, in Kane he married Helen Ericson who survives. Bob and Helen recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
Bob worked at Stackpole until it closed in Kane and then he owned and operated a school bus line for the Kane Area School District.
He was a member of St. Callistus Church. He loved to hunt, especially with his son and grandchildren and also enjoyed camping, traveling and woodworking.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Helen, are two daughters, Kathy (Dave) Westerburg of Kane and Nancy (Bob) Perry of Erie; a son, Bill (Nancy) Mague of Kane; a brother, Jim (Dore) Mague of Kane; two nephews, Tim (Barb) Mague and Terry (Lori) Mague; a niece, Tricia Leichtenberger; a stepbrother, Lee Gausman of Kane ; 7 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death, besides his parents, by a grandson, Bryan Westerburg and a brother, Walter W. Mague Jr. who was killed in World War II.
A memorial service will be held at a future date to be announced.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Callistus Catholic Church, 342 Chase St., Kane, PA 16735; the Lutheran Home at Kane, 100 High Point Drive, Kane; or Friends' Memorial Public Library, 230 Chase Street, Kane.
The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in Kane Republican on Apr. 27, 2020