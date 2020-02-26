|
|
Robert D. "Buckwheat" Beckwith, 92, of Lincoln Ave. in Ludlow, died Tuesday evening, Feb. 25, at the Lutheran Home at Kane where he had recently resided.
He was born on Oct. 12, 1927 in Kane, the son of the late William and Hildegard (Burgeson) Beckwith. On March 1, 1985 in Ludlow he married Jacqueline Eck, who survives.
Bob had served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He had worked at National Fuel for many years and he also worked in the woods for many years. He was also active in his town, having served on the Hamilton Township board for many years as well as the sewage authority. Bob loved hunting and fishing and also building and driving race cars.
In addition to his wife he is survived by two sons, Richard Beckwith of TN and Randall Beckwith of Chicago, IL; two step-daughters, Marli (Richard) Kimball of Victor, NY and Carrie (Roger) Klaiber of Kane; one step son, Steven Eck of Midlothian, VA; one sister Mary Jo Hannold of Kane; five granddaughters, Nicole Beck, Natasha Eck, Regan Eck, Alexis Eck and Elyse DeLauro; three grandsons, Connor Kimball, Dalton Kimball and Nick DeLauro; a great-grandson Israel Boyd; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, William Beckwith Jr. and Donald Beckwith; and two sisters Lenore Swanson and Janet Harbison.
A memorial service will be conducted in the near future and it will be announced.
Memorial donations may be made to the Ludlow American Legion, the Ludlow VFD or the Kinzua Fish and Wildlife Assoc, PO Box 454, Kane, PA 16735.
Published in Kane Republican on Feb. 27, 2020