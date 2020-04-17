|
|
Robert Meckley formerly of Kane, passed away on April 16, 2020.
He had been staying with his daughter and son in law at their home in Warminster, Bucks County PA.
Born September 2nd 1934, Bob was a proud and patriotic man who loved to relay stories from his time in the Air Force in Armament and Electronics on the B-36 Bomber. His stories always included how he "ran into" folks from the Kane area while in Texas, Guam and Japan.
After the Air Force, Robert worked at Corning Glass in Research and Development. He also was involved in the early development of silicon memory chips. Robert retired from the National Fuel Gas company after 25 years.
Robert is survived by his wife June Lawton of Newmarket, Ontario Canada with whom he spent the last 21 years living in Lakeland Florida and Ontario, Canada. Her sons Tim (Agnes), Steve (Sharleen),
Mathew (Sarah), 10 step grandchildren and 2 step great grandchildren survive.
Robert is also survived by former wife Rebecca Hottel, their daughter Sherry McKinney and husband David, daughter in law Frances Meckley and sister, Beatrice (William) Anderson,
6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents the Rev Orvis and Mabel Meckley, Robert is predeceased by his sons David Eric and Robert Lane.
Memorial contributions in Robert's name of can be made to the First Church of God, 204 N. Fraley St. Kane, PA one of many churches built and pastored by Robert's father, the Rev O.S. Meckley.
Due to the current state of Pandemic restrictions, a memorial service will be announced and held at a later date.
Published in Kane Republican on Apr. 18, 2020