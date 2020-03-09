Home

Robert N. (Bob) Davidson


1957 - 2020
Robert N. (Bob) Davidson Obituary
Robert N. (Bob) Davidson, age 62, of 296 Flickerwood Rd., Kane, PA, died unexpectedly Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his residence. He was born November 15, 1957, in Kane, son of the late Howard L. and Peggy L. (Bradybaugh) Davidson. He married his soulmate, Pamela M. Ecklund, on September 21, 2001, she survives. He resided in the Kane area all of his life. Bob loved his classics and spent many days with the radio blasting, tinkering in his garage and working on his vehicles. He took special pride in his 1957 Chevy Belair. He enjoyed working around the house and relaxing with his wife and dog. The three often enjoyed long Sunday drives and stopping for ice cream. He was a graduate of Kane Area High School Class of 1975. He had been employed as a truck driver and mechanic.

He is survived by his wife Pamela M. Davidson of Kane, 3 sisters: Deb (David) Tarnaski, of Kane, Sonya Davidson of Kane, and Roseanne (Tim) Patterson of Bradford; 1 brother Fred Davidson of Kane; 3 stepchildren: Jessica (Ray) Hamilton of Wilcox, Colby Smith of Portland Mills, and Andy (Ashley) Smith of Mt. Jewett; 3 granddaughters: Alexis, Chloe, and Mackenzie; his loyal dog companion Charlotte; several aunts and uncles, and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin sister Robin Byers and a granddaughter Ronnie Smith.

A Memorial Service for Robert N. (Bob) Davidson will be held at the Thompson Funeral Home on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 6:00 PM. Officiating will be Rev. Erik Hart, Pastor of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Lake City Cemetery. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Elk County Humane Society, 1029 E. Eschbach Rd., St. Marys, PA 15857 or to the McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA 16701, or to any children's charity. Share your online condolences at thompsonfuneralhomepa.com
Published in Kane Republican on Mar. 10, 2020
