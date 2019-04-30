Resources More Obituaries for Robert Carlson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert W. Carlson Jr.

1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Robert "Bob" William Carlson, Jr. died unexpectedly Sunday, April 28, 2019, at NorthEast Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday at Calvary Lutheran Church officiated by Rev. Deborah Frye with military honors provided by the U.S. Navy. The family will receive friends following the service in the church Fellowship Hall.

Robert was born on Jan. 26, 1939, in Kane, to the late Robert William Carlson, Sr. and Mildred Mae Divins Carlson of Morgantown, West Virginia.

He previously resided in Kane; Morgantown, West Virginia; and Jamestown, New York before moving to Concord, North Carolina.

After attending the Wilcox schools, he graduated from Morgantown High School, Morgantown, West Virginia with the Class of 1957.

He served in The United States Navy from June 1957 to June 1961. He commenced training with Company 122 of the United States Naval Training Center, Bainbridge, Maryland from July 1957 to September 1957. He was commissioned to serve on the U.S.S. NEOSHO, AO 143, in the Mediterranean.

After serving in The United States Navy, he returned to Kane, where he was employed at Stackpole Carbon Company prior to his attending the Roberts Barber School in Buffalo, New York. After graduating from the Roberts Barber School, he served his barber apprenticeship at the Lakewood Barber Shop, Lakewood, New York. He became a master barber and owned the Lakewood Barber Shop for over 40 years prior to his moving to North Carolina in 2005.

After moving to Concord, North Carolina to be near his family, he barbered at the Whitley Barber Shop, which became the WilMar Barber Shop. In 2008, he also began working in the golf department and customer service at the Bass Pro Shop at the Concord Mills Mall.

On Aug. 24, 1963, he married JoAnn Johnson at Tabor Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kane.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Amy Christine Carlson VanDewark (Jason Stewart VanDewark); two granddaughters, Carly Ann VanDewark and Alison Ella VanDewark of Concord, North Carolina; three sisters: Shirley Ann Meleady of Morgantown, West Virginia; Bonnie Lou Pusilo (Timothy) of Dearborn, Michigan; and Connie Sue Stuchell (Danny) of Arthurdale, West Virginia.

He was proceeded in death by one brother James Ellsworth Carlson in 1964 while he was serving in the United States Air Force.

He was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church and was also a prior member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Lakewood, New York and the Tabor Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kane. He also attended the Lamont Community Church in Lamont. For many years, he served on Church Councils and property committees. He was a director of the Junior Luther League in Kane, and volunteered at many other youth group activities.

He was a member of American Legion Lakewood Memorial Post 1286 of Lakewood and also a member of the American Legion Post 51 in Concord. He belonged to the Southern Piedmont Woodturners and enjoyed woodworking. He was served as a Mason at the Masonic Temple in Jamestown. He was a member of the Viking Lodge in Jamestown. He was Chairman of the Chautauqua Region Sewer Commission for many years.

Memorials to be made to the Carlson Family Fund at the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, 418 Spring Street, Jamestown, New York, 14701; Tabor Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greeves and Dawson Streets, Kane, Pennsylvania, 16735; Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 35 West Fairmount Avenue, Lakewood, New York, 14750 or Calvary Lutheran Church, 950 Bradley Street, NE, Concord, North Carolina, 28025.

On-line condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com.

Wilkinson Funeral Home is assisting the Carlson family. Published in Kane Republican on May 1, 2019