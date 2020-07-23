1/
Robert Wells
1942 - 2020
Robert Wells, 78, of Warren, passed away July 21, 2020, at the Warren Manor.

Robert was born January 28, 1942, in Kane, PA to Charles and Ida (Hulings) Brinkley.

Robert was a 1960 graduate of Kane High School and served in United States Army. He was employed at Deluxe Metal and worked in the paint department. Robert was very fond of his dogs, Taz, Tina, Daisy and Rocky. He was also an avid Cleveland Browns fan and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Robert is survived by his four children, Robert Wells, of Parkersburg, WV Charles (Lori) Wells, of Paris, TX, Chris (Topanga) Wells, of Sherman, TX, and Carrie (Mike) Anderson, of Warren, PA; one brother, Roy Brinkley; three grandchildren, Stephen Wells, of Parkersburg, WV, Matthew and Kelsey Wells, of Paris, TX; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his wife Karen Wells, whom he married on April 20, 1979.

The family has requested memorial donations be given to Paws Along the River Humane Society, 212 Elm St., Warren, PA 16365 and to Hospice of Warren County, 1 Main Ave., Warren, PA 16365.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to make online condolences may do so by visiting, www.petersonblickfuneralhome.com .

Published in Kane Republican from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Blick Funeral Home
1003 Pennsylvania Avenue East
Warren, PA 16365
(814) 723-6160
