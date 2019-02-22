Home

Ruth I. "“Aunt Ruthie”" Swedenhjelm


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth I. "“Aunt Ruthie”" Swedenhjelm Obituary
Ruth I. "Aunt Ruthie" Swedenhjelm, 88, of Route 6 east of Kane, died Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 20, 2019 at her home.
Born Feb. 26, 1930 in Kane, she was the daughter of Robert and Edith Peterson Swedenhjelm.
Ruth had worked at Stackpole in Kane for many years.  She was a member of Tabor Ev. Lutheran Church in Kane, was a championship bowler and loved traveling and caring for her wild birds.
Surviving are seventeen nieces and nephews, many great nieces and nephews, five cousins and her pet friend, Chloe.
She was preceded in death sisters Helen Umpleby, Joyce Peterson and Cleo Fleeger, and brothers Paul "Skip", Ray, Wendy, Gary, Darrell, Robert and Thomas Swedenhjelm.
Friends may call at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and may attend a service there at 1 p.m. on Monday with the rev. Bill Waterman, pastor of the Tabor Lutheran Church, officiating.  Interment will follow in Mount Tabor Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tabor Lutheran Church, 200 Dawson St., or to the Kane Fire Dept., P.O. Box 66, both in Kane, PA  16735.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kane Republican on Feb. 23, 2019
